British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 372.8% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

