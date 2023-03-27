Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $94.36

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie increased their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PDD stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. PDD has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PDD by 106.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

