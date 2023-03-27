Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.24. 94,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,163. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.