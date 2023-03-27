Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 305,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.59. 27,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

