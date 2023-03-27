Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 919,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,050. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

