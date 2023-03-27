Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 939,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

