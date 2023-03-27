Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $655,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 0.4 %

FSLR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.