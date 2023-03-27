Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

