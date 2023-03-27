Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 447,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 261,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

