Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 72,587 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,587 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.32% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $49.43.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.