Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRG) Quiet Period To End on March 27th

Bullfrog AI’s (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 27th. Bullfrog AI had issued 1,297,318 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,432,567 based on an initial share price of $6.50. During Bullfrog AI’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

BFRG opened at $2.68 on Monday. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BullFrog AI Holdings Inc is a digital biopharmaceutical company which focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare principally in the United States. BullFrog AI Holdings Inc is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

