Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 270,307 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

