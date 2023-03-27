Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Xponential Fitness worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,870,735 shares of company stock worth $144,519,681. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 292,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

