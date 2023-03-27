Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 854,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

