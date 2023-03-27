Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. 447,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

