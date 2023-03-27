Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of byNordic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYNO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 282,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

