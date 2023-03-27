Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 17.36% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

