Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.00. 100,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $80,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $355,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,538 shares of company stock worth $12,508,017. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

