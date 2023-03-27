Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Roth Ch Acquisition V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCL. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 0.1 %

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

