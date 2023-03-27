Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

EPD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,374. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.