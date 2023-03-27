Canton Hathaway LLC Has $990,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,001. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

