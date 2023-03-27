Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 534,337 shares of company stock worth $90,128,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

