Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 59 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.5 %

TPL stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,658.91. 21,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,297. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,250.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,859.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,108.61.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.