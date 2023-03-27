Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 478,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 235,213 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

