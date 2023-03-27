Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.42. 170,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

