Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.36

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 35466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABGY. Barclays lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

