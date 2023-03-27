Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 93,116,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,192,176. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

