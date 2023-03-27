CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,618,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 33,852,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,795,932. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

