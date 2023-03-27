CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 505.6% from the February 28th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

IGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 432,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

