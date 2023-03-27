CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0859 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $69.20 million and $6.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00198967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,133.83 or 1.00029231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08985527 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,739,840.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

