Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Hits $23.45 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $200.03 million and $23.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

