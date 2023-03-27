Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 141 ($1.73) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Centamin Stock Performance

CELTF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

