Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.02. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

