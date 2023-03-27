CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,389. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

