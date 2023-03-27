CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

