CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.54. The stock had a trading volume of 188,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,359. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

