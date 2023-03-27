CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

TWLO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,473,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.