CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $874,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 8,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

