CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 2,284,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
