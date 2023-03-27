CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,697. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

