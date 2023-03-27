CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,171 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.