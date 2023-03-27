Chardan Capital Cuts Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Price Target to $2.50

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 352.24% from the company’s current price.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 86,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in Nuvve by 65.0% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuvve by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

