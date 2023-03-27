Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.