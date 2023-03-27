Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

