Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

