China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
