China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. 33,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,193. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

