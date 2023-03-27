Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.