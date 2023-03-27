Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 290.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Civeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Civeo Stock Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.