Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

