CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:CML traded down GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 533.90 ($6.56). 16,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,707. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3,813.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 470.10. CML Microsystems has a 12 month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 596 ($7.32).

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,850 ($35,429.20). In other news, insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.94), for a total value of £31,803.85 ($39,056.67). Also, insider Geoff Barnes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($35,429.20). Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

